Sarah V. Patch, 44, of Geneva, IN. formerly of Bluffton, died June 2 at 2:48 PM at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on June 5 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Please, observe social distancing.
A service to celebrate her life will be at 2 PM on June 5. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bryant.
Memorials may be made to the Family for Funeral Expenses
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences: glancyfuneralhomes.com
