Sarah M. Bowman, 69 of rural Jonesboro, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital.
Sarah was born in Marion, Indiana on March 24, 1951, daughter of the late Thurlow and Cora (Marvin) Knight II. On April 28, 1967, Sarah married the love of her life, Billy R. Bowman. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook and baker. You could describe a dish to her, and she could make it. Her specialty was chocolate peanut butter fudge. She loved traveling with Bill, sewing and quilting, collecting Coke and Elvis memorabilia, and spending time with her family. Her great-grandchildren were her life. She was a member of Back Creek Friends Church.
