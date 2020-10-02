Sarah Elizabeth (Jervis) Piszczek, 42; Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning September 29, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center Hospital in Bartow, Florida.
Sarah was born in Marion, Grant Co., Indiana on February 10, 1978, Friday 1:13 pm to Wilma J. Van Ness-Jervis and Robert “Bob” C. Jervis.
Sarah was a graduate of George Jenkins High School with the Class of 1996. She grew up in Huntington Co., Indiana. She was then a resident of Hillsborough Co., Florida during her teen years and finally resided in Lakeland, Florida.
Prior to Sarah’s graduation at George Jenkins High School she worked for Lockheed Martin. As an International Payroll Analyst, she traveled to Colorado, U.K., England, Scotland, and Australia.
Sarah loved traveling, camping, photography, reading, watching the Indy 500 and Indiana Hoosier basketball. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and her children’s sport activities. Sarah always looked forward to the Christmas holiday season.
Sarah was a very loving and caring mother and wife that loved her Indiana roots. She always had a smile and a big kind heart for everyone she met, willing to assist anyone.
Sarah married 1st; Charles E. Dunaway III, on April 26, 1997 in Lakeland, Florida. They had daughter Georgia J. Dunaway.
Sarah married 2nd: Ryan J. Piszczek, on July 1, 2006, in Lakeland, Florida. They had a son Sebastian R. Piszczek.
She is survived by husband Ryan J. Piszczek, daughter Georgia, son Sebastian of Lakeland, Florida. Her mother Wilma J. Van Ness-Marion of Lakeland, FL and father Robert C. Jervis of Warren, Indiana; siblings Melissa S. Jervis of Lakeland, FL and Michael N. Jervis of McKinney, Texas.
Granddaughter of the late Nolan V. and Georgia M. Van Ness and Donald H. Jervis and Gladys M. Line-Jervis of Indiana.
There will be a private family viewing at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home in Lakeland, FL and they are in charge of arrangements.
A Gravesite memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park Cemetery in Lakeland. The memorial will be at 10 am, Monday, October 5, 2020 and interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park Cemetery, 4620 Hwy. 98 S. in Lakeland.
The family wishes to Thank all friends/family for their heartfelt suppor
