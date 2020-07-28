Sarah Elizabeth Eileen (Ashcraft) Smith, 38, of Wabash, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Richard and Teresa Ashcraft; daughter, Destany Sklenar; brother, Richard L. Ashcraft; sisters, Heather Osmun and Angelique Gamble and stepdaughters, Sierra Davis and Larysa Richardson.
Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana.
Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior the funeral service, starting at 4:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
