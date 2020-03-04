Sarah C. Kelly, 62, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 01, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor in Huntington, She was born on Thursday, July 04, 1957.
Survivored by Son – Sean Kelly, Warren, Son – Daniel Kelly, Chicago, Illinois, Brother – Russell Sheptak, Calfornia, & Grandchildren- Thain Kelly, and Ronin Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her Father – Nicholas Sheptak, and Mother – Rene Sheptak.
There will be no calling or services.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
