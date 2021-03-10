Sara Jane Carlson, 61, of LaFontaine, passed away at 8:13 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Marion on August 29, 1959, to Lloyd M. and V. Joan (Long) Holt. She was married to Stanley B. Carlson, who preceded her in death on June 8, 2016.
Sara graduated from Marion High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from IU-Kokomo. She truly enjoyed her profession as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Grace Community Church. Sara loved keeping her home tidy, growing plants, and cooking. More than anything, Sara loved her family, and she will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.