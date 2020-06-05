Sara E. Hess, 48, of Keystone, IN., Chester Twp, passed away at 11:29 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her daughter's house in Bluffton, IN.
She was born on Friday, June 18, 1971, in Blackford County, IN. She married Micky Hess on Tuesday, June 9, 1992 in Wells County.
Private funeral services will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Tuesday for the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the family for Funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
