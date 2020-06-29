Sandy M. Rupright, age 50, of Columbia City, formerly of Huntington, died at 5:47 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Columbia City.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Shane Wilson officiating.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to service. Entombment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Huntington.
Preferred memorials: Huntington County Humane Society, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Condolences: www.bailey love.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.