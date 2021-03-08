It is with great sadness and sorrow that we say goodbye to our beautiful and loving, wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend Sandra Lynn Mittank, 77. She was called back to fly freely among the angels on March 3, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Marion on April 27, 1943 to Harold H. Wolverton and Evelyn Mary (Hide) Barker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.