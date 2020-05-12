Sandra S. Holman, 75, went to be with Her Lord Jesus on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born on September 20, 1944 in Monroeville, IN to Oscar M. & Mary Kathryn (Savieo) Wills. She worked in the banking industry for 30+ years.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Stines of Middletown; her two grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler (Ellie) Stines and Staci (Dusty) Laughlin; her four great-grandchildren, Ella Rae & Willow Mae Stines and Chari Sue and Bo Laughlin; her brothers, Gary (Yvonne) & Michael (Susie) Wills and sister, Susan (Rex) Bussard and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy A. Holman.
A private family service will be held at a later date and will be entombed at the IOOF cemetery in Monroeville, IN. Services were entrusted to Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.
