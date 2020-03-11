Sandra L. Burnworth, 63, passed away Mar. 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born in Anderson on July 24, 1956 to the late Luther P. Cummings and Frances B (Purdue) Noe.
Sandra lived most of her life in Grant County and graduated from Mississinewa High School. Sandra married Ricky Burnworth. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2013. Sandra worked as a nurses aide at the VA Hospital in Marion for more than 20 years. She enjoyed watching her granddaughters play softball, painting, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Sandra was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.
She is survived by her children, Frances Adkins, Marion; Joanna Adkins, Marion; Patrisha (Jose) Trejo, Marion; brothers, Neil (Shirley) Cummings, Noblesville; Chris Noe, Marion; Curt Cummings, Fishers; sister, Eileen (Travis) Le Master, Sweetser; grandchildren, Denaia Rice, Karissa Adkins, Kylae Adkins, Patrick Adkins, Kaylei Adkins, Alejandra Trejo, Dakota Adkins, Sharae Hewitt, all of Marion; great-grandchildren, Kentrell Stevens and Terrell Stevens, both of Marion.
Sandra is also preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Leigh; children’s father, Fred “Butch” Adkins.
The visitation will be held at 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana.
The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
