Sandra K. "Sandy" Grant, 70, passed away in her home, on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Sandy was born on May 24, 1950, to the late Raymond (Jean) Kendal and Betty Bullington, in Alexandria, where she grew up. She married the love of her life, Donald Grant, on August 29, 1979, and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2009. Sandy was a member of the Eastern Star, and had previously worked at FBI, Jackson's, and the Ice House. When she was younger, she enjoyed working as a candy striper at the local hospital. More recently, she worked as the secretary for the probation office. Sandy was an extremely loving and caring person and will be missed immensely by her daughter and her grandchildren. She was very active in her grandchildren's sporting events, and never missed a game or event if she could help it. She was their biggest supporter.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Larry) Summitt, Gas City; grandchildren, Payton and Kaylee Summitt; brother, Dennis Kendal, Fayetteville, NC; and sisters, Connie Johnson, Yorktown, Cathy (Robert) Tiernan, Loudon, TN.
