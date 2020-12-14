Sandra J. McGibbon, 83, formerly from Swayzee, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14th at Colonial Oaks in Marion, IN.
Sandy was born on December 20, 1936, to the late George and Iva Reed. Her beloved husband Robert, her oldest son Greg and sister Roberta Cole preceded her in death. After marrying Bob on June 7, 1953, she lived most of her life in Swayzee and enjoyed many activities especially spending time with all her family and friends. She worked at Norris Insurance in Converse for many years before her retirement.
