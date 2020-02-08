Sandra I. Glancy, 79, of Hartford City, passed 10:27 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 06, 2020. She was born Monday, Jan. 2, 1941, in Warren.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor Street, Montpelier, Sunday, Feb. 09, 2020, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Celebration of life at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Pastor Amy Biegel officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Warren.
Preferred memorials: Riley Childrens Foundation 30 S. Meridan Street Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204
Arrangements: Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
