Sandra I. Glancy, 79, of rural Hartford City, Indiana, (Roll) passed away at 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 06, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on Monday, Jan. 2, 1941, in Warren, Indiana. She married John H. Glancy on Feb. 21, 1959 in Warren, Indiana. Sandra was a 1959 graduate of Warren High School. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at the Montpelier School cafeteria, and the U.M.M.H. She enjoyed doing ceramics and flowers. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her Husband – John H. Glancy, Hartford City, Indiana, Sons – Kris (Teresa) Glancy, Hartford City, Indiana, Greg (Lea) Glancy, Lizton, Indiana, Daughter – Lesa (Gary) Pinkerton, Montpelier, Indiana, Grandchildren – Jacci Glancy, Jessica (Ryan) Young, Jason Glancy, Jennifer (Kevin) Dale, Justin (Rubi) Glancy, Seth Pinkerton, Abby Pinkerton, & Ryan (Michele) Pinkerton, Great Grandchildren – Emma Dale, Jackson Dale, Anna Young, & Cameron Young (deceased) Sister – Mary L. Smith, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Sister-in-law – Toni Stewart, Marion, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her Father – Robert C. Stewart, Sr., Mother – Gaynelle (Lindley) Stewart, and Brother – Robert C. Stewart, Jr.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor Street Montpelier on Sunday, Feb. 09, 2020 from 2 – 8 p.m.
A service to celebrate Sandra’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 with Pastor Amy Biegel officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
Preferred memorials: Riley Childrens Foundation 30 S. Meridan Street Suite 200 Indianapolis IN 46204.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
