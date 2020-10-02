Sandra C. Swafford, 79, Jonesboro, better known as Sue, passed away at 10:20 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Jonesboro. She was born in Gary, Indiana, on Saturday, January 11, 1941, to Samuel and Neda (Lowden) Columbus.
Sue graduated from Mississinewa High School and worked in manufacturing for 20+ years with Pierce Company. Sue was more than a mom, she was queen in her son’s eyes. She lived her life as a “Giver” who gave everything she had to those in need. She gave when she didn’t have anything to give and that seemed to make her heart full. It didn’t matter what she was handed in life, she would turn it into something special. She found ways to always make sure there was food on the table and would still worry about other people who didn’t have enough. Her selfless approach to life made her a very special woman. She would work all day, come home to take care of the kids and not rest until she knew every member of the family was ready to take on the next day. She spared no expense in caring for others, the neighborhood kids, and her own family. Sacrifices that she made with 4 growing boys in a single parent home were un-measurable. Mom took care of all of us by herself until we were able to move out on our own. She didn’t ask for help and still worried about other people. She taught us how to defend ourselves and to always have courage to take on the task at hand. Her gift of courage is subtly woven into the fabric of my being that I can hardly distinguish where she stops and I begin.
A quote that perfectly describes my mom’s approach to life is, “I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mom.”
Mom loved popsicles, push-up pops and fudge bars. She didn’t have money or riches and the little things made her happy and content. She taught me that you can’t have anything without working for it and the only way to be taken advantage of was if you think you can get something for nothing. She taught me how simple it is to be a giver simply by bringing a smile to another person. The ensuing years have taught us that a kind word or a vote of support can be a charitable gift.
She loved growing vegetables and the process of canning them for future use. This was out of necessity at times because we did not grow up with a “silver spoon”. However, we think the process was part of the fun as she enjoyed creating something from nothing. She could brag about how she had grown the biggest tomato in Jonesboro or canned more jars than anyone else she knew. She knew these jars would provide for us when things were challenging and sustain us when we needed it.
The world will not be the same without our mom in it, for us or for those who were blessed enough to know her. We will miss her laugh and her sense of humor. We will miss the heart that was fulfilled by giving to others. She fought a fight that she knew would someday come to an end. However, this meant that a light has gone out on earth but a new one will be ignited in the heavens. We look forward to the day we will see her again, where the streets are paved with gold and she will embrace us in her loving arms.
Survivors include her sons, William E. Swafford, Michael N. Swafford, Anthony W. Swafford, Dayne C. Swafford all of Jonesboro; granddaughters, Jessica A. (Steve) Hall, Casey (Steve) Swafford, Abbi (Gerritt) Swafford; grandsons, Justin W. (Phelesha) Swafford, Scrappy-Doo Swafford, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Columbus; mother, Neda (Ray Noggle) Columbus-Noggle; son, Vondall N. Swafford; brother, Sam Columbus and daughter-in-law, Bonita Swafford.
The family will receive visitors from 4 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main. St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Sandra’s life will begin at 6pm with Chaplain Dave Steinke and Pastor Corey Wilson officiating.
The family would like to offer a special thank you Visiting Nurse for their care of Sue during her time of need.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Grant County Humane Society 505 S. Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46953 or Cancer Services of Grant County 305 S. Norton St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
