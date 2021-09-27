Sandi Deah Yosko (Cunningham), 61, of Spring, Texas was called home to our Lord on Monday Sept. 20, 2021. Sandi was born on April 29, 1960 to James Cunningham Jr. and Marilyn Timmons (McCorkle). Sandi was the youngest of 5 children (Candae, Tony, Capri, and Jyme). Sandi was born in Marion, Indiana, but grew up in Gas City and graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1978.
In her early childhood years, she enjoyed being with her siblings and playing outdoors with them. In high school, Sandi was a Cheerleader. Sandi was also in DECA, Distributive Education Clubs of America, where she competed and placed 1st in the state of Indiana in Department Store Studies in Manual Marketing and got to attend the National Conference in Washington DC. After graduation she lived and worked around Gas City then moved to Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.