Samuel L. Gifford, 84, passed away in Marion on April 22, 2020. He was born on Aug. 18, 1935 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Bradford) Gifford. Samuel worked for Foster Forbes for 30 years. He is survived by his children, Rayliane (Lowell) Turnbow; Lisa (Michael) Needler; Greg Gifford; Samuel Gifford, Jr.; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family there will be no services. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com.
