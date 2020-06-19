Samuel H. Marin-Alfaro went home to be with our Lord and savior on Memorial Day May 25th, 2020 at 5:22 pm at Marion General Hospital.
Sam was born in 1956 to Alice Hernandez and Manuel Alfaro in San Antonio, TX. As a child he moved to Marion, IN where his 2nd dad Adolfo Marin stepped in his life. He was survived by his children: daughters Angelica Johnson & Karlee Marin. Sons: Anthony Marin & Allen Marin Sr. 17 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters & brothers: Irene Alfaro, Barbara Alfaro, Mary Tondreau, Irma Alfaro, Julia Reyes, Rachel Marin-Brown, Rudy Marin, Eva Alfaro, Jimmy Alfaro.
Sam was a veteran in the Vietnam war, where he served in both the Army and Marines as a Med tech. Once back in Indiana Sam worked for the Summer youth program, General motors, a welder in Kokomo IN and at Essex wire.
Sam is preceded in death by his mom Alice Marin, Dads Manual Alfaro Jr & Adolfo Marin. Sons Samuel Marin Jr. & Kaleb C. Marin. His brother Manuel Alfaro III, Granddaughter Tamala T. Johnson, his nieces Debra Alfaro & Ebert Balderas, and nephew Bernie Guerrero.
Due to covid-19 Sam’s military honors are on hold. There will be a celebration of life for Sam on June 20, 2020 at 30th and McClure Streets at 3 pm. Everyone is welcome to come rejoice in Sam’s Life.
