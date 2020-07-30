In the early morning of July 26th, 2020, SamuelH. Carter III, 66, broke free of his earthly burdens and went to his eternal home in Heaven.
Sam was born on June 4th, 1954, in Asheville, NC, to Samuel (Sam) and Sarah (Brown) Carter. Sam grew up in Van Buren, IN, with his parents and younger sister, Marcia.
Sam is the proud and loving father of Lindsey (Jon) Hastings, Ashlyn (Andy) Thompson, and grandfather of Cole, who affectionately calls him Poppa Cowboy.
A devoted son, and wonderful brother, he traveled the world, managed a political campaign, danced with a Royal Princess, and ultimately, became one of the premier Angus bull breeders in the industry.
Sam was a 1972 graduate of Eastbrook High School in Marion, IN. In the summer of 1972, Sam was an FFA exchange student to Scotland. When Sam returned from Scotland, he attended Abraham Baldwin College in Tipton GA and was a 1977 Graduate of the University of Georgia in Agriculture Economics where he was heavily involved in student government.
Sam spent his entire life working in agriculture in various capacities, including international trading before pursuing his passion of raising Angus cattle. In 1998, Sam purchased 4 black Angus heifers as the start of Carter Family Angus and never looked back. In 2007, he moved the entire herd to Julesburg, CO, until he finally settled on his dream ranch, Lightning Valley, in Arthur, NE, in 2012. He went on to raise registered Angus bulls that would make a positive impact on the breed and built a foundation of Angus females that were second to none.
He was an active member of the American Angus Association and avid supporter of the National Junior Angus Association. He truly loved encouraging and educating young cattlemen and women and enjoyed his time as an advisor for multiple junior associations. Sam was also a strong supporter of the FFA and enjoyed giving back as a former Indiana FFA officer himself.
Sam will be remembered as a man of honor, as proud as he was humble, and as strong as he was kind. He loved his family fiercely and would do anything for a friend. He was a pursuer of his passions and believed in hard work and continuous learning. He valued his friendships more than gold and his family meant the world to him. His daughters and grandson were his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel H. Carter II & Sarah (Brown) Carter, and infant sister, Sammie Lane. In addition to his daughters, sons-in-law and grandson, he is survived by sister Marcia (Dean) Bryant, nephews Craig (Maria) Bryant, Curtis Bryant, niece Tiffany (Justin) Harrison and great nieces Taylor Bryant and Rylnn Harrison.
An outdoor service will be held at 11559 E. 200 N. Sheridan, IN 46069 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 6 p.m., to celebrate his life well lived.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to consider a donation to the National Junior Angus Association, 3201 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 in his memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy Funeral Homes in Van Buren, IN.
