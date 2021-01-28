Salina M. Yoder, 92, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her Marion residence.
Salina was born in White County, Illinois, on January 24, 1929, the third of seven children born to the late George Elrie Armes and Dessie (Cantrell) Armes King. She graduated from Fairmount High School and married Jack C. Yoder on September 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2006. Salina was a cafeteria worker at Marion Community School for 20 years retiring in 1987 and a longtime member of Nelson Street Wesleyan Church and Arbor Trace Golf Club. Salina and Jack enjoyed the years they spent in Leesburg, Florida where they enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, socializing with friends and working at Universal Studios and Disney World.
