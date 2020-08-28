Sabrina Kristine Rains, 50 of Montpelier, Indiana died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020, and from 11:00am until 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier, Indiana.
A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St Montpelier, Indiana 47359. Pastor Tracy Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, IN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association113 N Council St Muncie, IN 47305.
