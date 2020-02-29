Ryan D. McCormick, 29, Marion, tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, just six days after the one-year anniversary of losing his soulmate and wife, Sharon McCormick.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Ryan’s life will begin at 12:00 noon. Pastor Alan Hutson will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
