Ruth T. Poe, 92, Marion, received her eternal reward at 2:07 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, in her home. She was born in Pecktonville, Maryland, on Wednesday, January 4, 1928, to William and Olive (Younker) Reed. On January 14, 1946, she married Merlin H. Poe, and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2014.
Ruth graduated from Clear Springs High School and worked at RCA as a machinist, retiring after 35 years of service. In 1951, while at RCA, Ruth joined a bowling league, and she was hooked. She bowled for the next 50 years. She was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, as well as a faithful follower of IU Hoosiers basketball. She also enjoyed reading and crocheting. Ruth was a member of Herbst United Methodist Church.
