Ruth M. Finley, age 94, of Huntington, died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Tipton Place in Huntington.
Ruth was born on March 9, 1926 in Huntington, the daughter of Ward and Lola (Nestleroad) Hamilton.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 in Mt. Etna Cemetery in Huntington County with Pastor Amos Rowley officiating.
Preferred memorials are to American Diabetes Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
