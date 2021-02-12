Ruth I. Heiny, 89, Marion, passed away in her residence at 8:40 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Friday, January 29, 1932, to Ted and Goldie (Horner) Herring. She married Lowell D. Heiny in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Ruth graduated from Van Buren High School. She worked as a merchandise manager for several years with Marsh Drug Store. She was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, Cambridge Square Senior Band, Forever Young Class, and RCA Sympathy Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and traveling to the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area. She liked to garden and be outside when she could in earlier years. Ruth was joyously awaiting a great-great-grandchild.
