Ruth E. Sparks, age 97, of Syracuse, IN, formerly of Marion, IN passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Northridge Village in Albion, IN. She was born on November 20, 1923 the daughter of William L. and May (Lemming) Duncan in Swayzee, IN. On December 22, 1945 she married Joseph A. Sparks; he preceded in death on December 13, 1990.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Jackie) Sparks of Syracuse, IN; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Targgart of Coldwater, MI, Amy (Matt) Gaff of Ligonier, IN, Molly (Dave) Johnson of Beaver Creek, OH, and Michael (Jill) Sparks of Fort Wayne, IN; eleven great-grandchildren, Logan, Cole, Dylan, Ali, Spencer, Jaxon, Abby, Chase, Addie, Caden, and Liam; and four siblings, Edward Duncan of Sycamore, IN, Homer Duncan of Swayzee, IN Wayne Duncan of Anderson, IN, and Rebecca (Gordon) Nester of Swayzee, IN.
