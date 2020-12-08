Ruth E. Lauer, 71, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 4:07 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born in Marion on Thursday, May 19, 1949, to Merritt and Helen (Stevens) Usher.
Ruth graduated from Marion High School and attended Indiana Business College. She did a lot of volunteer work for St. Martins of Fort Wayne and her church at Waynedale United Methodist Church of Fort Wayne. She loved grocery shopping and cooking, and she was most famous for her mac and cheese. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cat, Cookie. She had just recently moved back to Marion to be with her loving family.
