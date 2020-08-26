Ruth Alyce Pontius, 81, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. The funeral service for Ruth will be private for the family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with burial following privately at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Memorials may be made to Blackford Baptist Temple, 2252 N. St. Rd. 3, Hartford City, IN 47348 or IU Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303
