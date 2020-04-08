Russell “Wayne” Brubaker, 98, of Marion, was in his home surrounded by his family when he passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on April 4, 2020. Wayne had been battling cancer for the past six months. He was born in Howard County, Indiana, on October 21, 1921, to John and Orpha (Thompson) Brubaker. On July 6, 1940, he married Betty E. (Dawes), and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2013.
Wayne was a 1939 graduate of LaFontaine High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Europe from 1944-1945, and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries he received during the Battle of the Bulge. Following his military service, he farmed as well as worked for 18 years at Dana Corp., retiring in 1986. Wayne grew up in the Church of the Brethren and attended Grace Community Church the past six years. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts. He also liked working in his barn, especially on his tractors. More than anything, Wayne loved seeing his family grow over the years. He cherished time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughters, Linda Lee (Ron) Callahan-Howe of Jonesboro and Cheryl Kay (Harry) Banter of Marion; granddaughters, Andrea (Tim Chapel) Callahan of FL, Aleta (Scott) Royal of Fort Wayne, and Anita Banter of Marion; grandsons, Keith Callahan of Gas City, John Callahan of Indianapolis, Jason Callahan of Wabash, and Mark Banter of Uniondale; granddaughter-in-law, Melisa Callahan of Wabash; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou (late Gene) Zigler of Dunkirk; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents and loving wife of 72 years, Wayne was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Frank Callahan; two brothers, Dale (Mary) Brubaker and Lloyd (Marjorie) Brubaker; and a grandson, Daniel Callahan.
Due to Covid-19, the family will be having private services followed by burial at Grant Memorial Park in Marion. A Celebration of Life service will be hosted by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.