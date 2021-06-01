Russell L. Bowland, 99, of Converse, passed away at 10:53 am on March 31, 2021 at Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation in Greentown, IN. He was born in Amboy, IN on March 14, 1922 the son of Jesse E. and Emma Myers Bowland. Russell married Ruth Ancil on June 28, 1947 in Russiaville, IN and she preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2016.
Russell retired from Chrysler in 1976 and attended Amboy United Methodist Church. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and enjoyed all of his grandchildren.
