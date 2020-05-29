Russell L. Bennett, 71, Marion, passed away in his home at 11:32 am on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Russell was born on Friday, November 5, 1948, and was the son of Frank and Florence (Miller) Bennett.
Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Army Commendation Medal. Following his military service, he worked 15 years for Ethel Walker taking care of 44 rental properties. He enjoyed working on his own cars, but he especially enjoyed spending time at home with Marie.
Survivors include his brother, Franklin Bennett of Marion; sisters, Letha Bowsman of Lafayette, Wanda Jones, and Anita Guipp of FL; nieces, Jackie (David) Friend of Frankfort, Pamela (Jim) Bussell of Darlington, Regina (Frank) Hatke of Lafayette, and Karen (Jim) Werner; nephew, Harvey (Deb) Bowsman of Brookston; and ex-wife, Marie Bennett of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 13 brothers and sisters; and his brother-in-law, Raymond Bowsman.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Russell's life will begin at 12:30 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
