Russell C. Wilkerson, 73, of Gas City, passed away at 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Wardell, Missouri, on January 8, 1947, to Buell and Leta (Leak) Wilkerson. On July 4, 1987, he married Belinda "Slim" Tharp and she survives.
Russell graduated from Bragg City High School in Missouri. He worked in maintenance for 38 years with Foster Forbes in Marion. He was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. Russell enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, and helping around the house. When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing with his father and his cousin, Leonard. More than anything, Russell loved spending time with the grandkids.
