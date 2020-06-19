Russell (Babe) Newell, Jr., age 85, of Huntington, died June 19.
Burial will be at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington County.
A procession will begin at 12:30 p.m., on Monday, June 22nd from Bailey-Love Mortuary and will conclude at a private graveside service for family members only. A public celebration of Russell’s life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do as Russ would: Call on your father, hug your mother, play with your children and grandchildren.
Monetary donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.