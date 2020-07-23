Russell Alvin Goff, 90, Marion, passed away July 19, 2020 at home. He was born November 2, 1929 in Mount Pleasant, Ohio, the son of Myron and Esther (Grafton) Goff. On May 9, 1952, in Marion, he married Patricia Smith, who survives.
Russell was a 1947 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, and graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University (then Marion College) in 1952. Russell served in the United States Army Chemical Corp, and returned to Marion to work at RCA. He was a recognized member of the Technical Staff at RCA/Thomson, traveling and helping launch plants in Taiwan, Poland and Russia.
Russell was active in local church leadership; teaching and serving in many roles, including Chairman of the New Church Building Committee. He served as the Clerk of Indiana Yearly Meeting, as well as on the Board of Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond, Indiana, for many years.
Russell enjoyed time with family and friends at Dewart Lake and in Fort Myers, Florida.
Along with his wife, Pat, he is survived by his children Susan (Stephen) Geiselman, Brian (Amanda) Goff, and Janice Mandla (Mark) Mattingly; grandchildren, Justin (Tara) Goff, Micah (Diana) Goff, Kyle (Hanna) Mandla, Kristin Moghli, Alec (Shelby) Mandla, Ashton (Jacob) Schwerr, Caitlin Mattingly, Karis Mattingly, Kassidy Mattingly, Eve Grant, David (Christa) Grant, and Cynthia (Mike) Braetten; great-grandchildren Christopher Goff, Roamyn Grant, Jovie Grant, Kevio Braetten, Perina Braetten, Emma Richards, and Zormick Braetten. He is also survived by his sisters Evelyn (Jerry) Steer and Charlotte (Leslie) Jackson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Robert Goff, Raymond Goff, Virginia Stanley, Roger Goff and Wilber Goff.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 with the funeral following immediately at 1 p.m. at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marion First Friends Meeting (2211 N. Wabash Road, Marion, IN 46952), South Marion Friends Meeting (5308 S. Harmon Street, Marion, IN 46953) and Dewart Lake Community Friends, (PO Box 356, Syracuse, IN 46567).
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcare.com
