Russell A. “Russ” Hopkins, passed away on July 8, 2021, at 59 years old, due to complications of diabetes. Arrangements have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. On Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11 A.M. there will be a graveside service held at the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46953, with Father Hillary Okeke officiating. Please do not arrive at the cemetery before 10:45 A.M., the cemetery asks that if you have not been vaccinated to please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
