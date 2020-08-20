Rudolf “Rudi” K. Siwik, 87, of Marion, passed away at 5:50 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Schwerte, Germany, on November 17, 1932, to Rudomin and Josephine (Hast) Siwik. On July 23, 1955, he married Maria E. Huelzhoerster, and she survives.
Rudi was a computer page composer for 30 years with the Chronicle-Tribune, retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, as well as the former Dank German Club in Chicago. Rudi enjoyed working on his computer, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. In his younger years, Rudi enjoyed playing tennis and was a skilled soccer player, playing from 1948-1954 in Germany. He was an avid sports fan and especially liked watching the Colts, Yankees, and IU basketball. Rudi will be remembered as a quiet and compassionate man with a great sense of humor. He always put his family first and was proud to see his family grow. He was a loving husband, father, and opa to his grandsons.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Maria E. Siwik of Marion; daughter, Sylvia (Mike) O'Brien of Marion; son, Randy (Penny Myers) Siwik of Wilmington, NC; grandsons, Eric O'Brien and Kevin O'Brien, both of CA; brother, Wolfgang (Anna Maria) Siwik of Germany; sister-in-law, Gerda Huelzhoerster; plus several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Inge Schreiber; brother-in-law, Erwin Huelzhoerster; sister-in-law, Gertrude Wrede; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erwin and Maria Huelzhoerster.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Rudi’s life will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at LaFontaine I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Catholic Parish, 1031 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN 46952.
The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse and Dr. Bendaly for their loving care.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
