Ruby Morrow McClain, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana. Ruby was born on September 23, 1928 in Cedarcrest, Wayne County, Kentucky, to E. Sherman and Sophia (Fry) Morrow.
As a young girl she moved to Muncie, Indiana. She married Emory J. McClain on September 23, 1950; he preceded her in death on November 9, 1990. Ruby was an active member of the First Brethren Church. In 1985, she moved to Wabash, Indiana to be closer to her family. She attended the College Corner Brethren Church. In 2012, Ruby moved to Marion, Indiana, and there attended Brookhaven Wesleyan Church.
