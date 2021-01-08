Ruby M. Hartgraves, 91, Marion, passed away at 8:17 pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation in Greentown. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, January 13, 1929, to Louis Rademacher and Emma (Hultman) Rademacher.
She graduated from Fanger High School in Chicago, Illinois. She then went to Central Collage in Pella, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Lorence Hartgraves. She loved gardening, traveling, and church activities. The Hartgraves owned and operated several McDonald's restaurants in Central Indiana. Ruby was an office administrator and retired on January 3, 1997. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
