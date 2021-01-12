Roy Dale Eib, 92, a resident of Gas City, died at 8:00 am on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Twin City Healthcare after a long illness. Roy was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, February 10, 1928, to Theodore and Mildred (Maxson) Eib. Roy graduated from Marion High School and served with the US Navy. He married Peggy Lyemance on May 26, 1948 and together they raised four children.
Roy worked for Bowman Construction as a cement finisher for 20 years before starting his own business with his son, Andy. In 1986, he married Billie Penrod Dowd and they spent many happy years together. They enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling all over the United States.
