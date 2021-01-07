Rowland W. Klinger, age 86, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at home. He was born on September 2, 1934, in Convoy, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Evelyn (O’Bryant) Klinger. On June 4, 1961, he married June E. Bragg.
After graduating from Convoy High School, Rowland served his country in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic. Following his military service, he worked 37 years at General Motors in Marion, retiring in 1997.
