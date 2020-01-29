Rosetta Hutchison, 71, Sweetser, passed away at 2:24 am on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Marion on Friday, December 17, 1948, to John and Dorothy (Headley) Williams.
Rosetta worked on the assembly line for several years with Delphi in Kokomo and then retired from General Motors. She enjoyed shopping, taking care of people, and was the family peacekeeper. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Watkins of Sweetser and Richard (Misty) Watkins of Sweetser; siblings, Gerald (Roberta) Williams of Kokomo, Nancy Holmes of Alexandria, Jackie (Brad) Martin of Fairmount, and Samantha (Steve) Timmons of Marion; grandson, Trever Holmes of Fairmount; granddaughter, Kaylee Eldridge of Fairmount; sister-in-law, Debbie Williams; and Memaw’s little boy, Bryce Colburn of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Williams; and sister, Gene (Gary) Harrold.
On Friday, January 31, 2020, at 12 noon, the family will have a memorial service to celebrate Rosetta’s life at Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, IN. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.