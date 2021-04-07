Rosemary M. (Harrison) Matney, 82 of Fairmount died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Colonial Oaks Health Healthcare.
Rosemary was born in Lapel, Indiana on Aug. 10, 1938, daughter of the late Perry E. and Lola M. (Day) Harrison. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1957 and attended Felt & Tarrant Comptometer School in Indianapolis. She married James L. Matney on May 29, 1958. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2021. Rosemary was a homemaker and and worked for Coverall as a Pant Presser for several years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Social Greeter, and RCIA Instructor. She was an instructor of American Round Dancing, and member of sorority in Summitville. Rosemary and Jim enjoyed camping for many years.
