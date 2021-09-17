Roselea W. Kegg, 71, of Fairmount, Indiana died Sept. 16, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.
Roselea was born in Bloomfield, Missouri on Oct. 23, 1949, daughter of Buell and Leta F. "Bonnie" (Leak) Wilkerson. She attended schools in Missouri. Roselea and Michael R. Kegg Sr. were married on March 28, 1965. Roselea considered herself a Domestic Engineer, taking care of her husband, children and home. She was also an Avon Agent as will as working at Village Pantry, Department Manager at Walmart, and Hills Department Store through the years. Roselea was a former member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed her flower garden, grandchildren, being on the computer, ceramics and painting.
