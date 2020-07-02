Roseanna Reynolds, 92, passed away in her Marion home on June 29, 2020. Born in Frankfort she was one of three children born to the late Bert O. and Emma C. (Clem) Shirar.
Roseanna came to Marion with her parents in 1935 and attended Marion Community Schools. Her working career included 20 plus years in the beverage distribution industry where she worked for Sanitary Beverage and later Riverside Distributors. Roseanna loved reading and wanted to share that passion with the community so she opened Book Mark book store and operated the store until her retirement. Her love of people led her to volunteer with Marion General Hospital as a pink lady and in her free time she enjoyed flower gardening, listening to country music and spending time with her family.
Roseanna is survived by her children, Susie M. Cruzan, Marion; Michael A. (Linda) Reynolds, LaFontaine; granddaughter, Bethany R. (Danny) Mendez; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Cruzan, Audrianna McCammon, Isaiah Mendez and Isabella Rose Mendez. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Richard L. Shirar and Beatrice L. Gillespie; grandchildren, John W. Cruzan, III, Christie K. Ostheimer and Madisyn Anne Reynolds.
A celebration of Roseanna’s life will be announced at a later date. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
