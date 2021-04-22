Rose Marie Graber, 63, of rural Elroy WI. Formerly of rural Bryant, IN. passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elroy Wisconsin. She was born on Wednesday, March 19, 1958. She was married to Amos C. Graber. Rose Marie was of the Old Order Amish Church.
Viewing hours will be at the Graber Residence 2635 W. SR 18 Bryant, IN. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 12 PM to 8 PM.
