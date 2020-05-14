Rose Marie Elliott, 71, passed away at 1:48 p.m. May 12.
She was born in Anderson, daughter of David William Sloderbeck and Lois Evelyn (Wood) Sloderbeck.
She married Duane LeRoy Elliott on June 10, 1967.
There will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Use www.keplingerfuneral home.com or Keplinger’s Facebook page to express condolences.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348 or go to our website and utilize the Tribute Fund key on Rose’s obituary page.
