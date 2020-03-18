Rose M. Simon, 85, Upland, passed away at 7:15 am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Jonesboro, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 11, 1934, to Everett and Mildred (Cohagen) McCoy. On April 25, 1953, she married Franklin Simon in Marion, Indiana.
She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. Rose was very active within her church, serving as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a woman of God, had a very strong faith and was able to overcome many illnesses and ailments through her faith and prayer. She and her husband, Franklin, raised raspberries to sell before he passed. After his passing, she turned the raspberry patch into a flower bed. She was a great woman that would do anything for anyone.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Sapp of Gas City; eight siblings, Kathy Esslinger of Greentown, Mildred McCoy of Marion, Robert (Dolly) McCoy of Marion, James (June) McCoy of IA, Joe (Tammy) McCoy of Marion, David (Shirley) McCoy of AZ, Gary McCoy of Marion, Nancy (Larry) Smith of Marion; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Rick Simon, Polly Thompson, Douglas Simon, Bruce Simon; two great-grandsons, Colton Staggs, Devyn Simon; and a great-granddaughter, Payton Rogers.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for Rose. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.