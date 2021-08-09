Rosanne (Shippy) Wolfe was born June 3, 1937 in Kendallville, IN. She was the daughter of Clifton and Alice (Sutton) Shippy. She graduated from Avilla High School in 1955, then attended and graduated from Taylor University in 1959 with a BS degree in Elementary Education. She earned a MS degree from Indiana University in 1962. She taught at LaOtto Elementary School, 1959-1961. She taught 28 ½ years in the Eastbrook School Corporation, mainly at the Upland Elementary, retiring in 1995. She was highly respected by her peers and by parents, and greatly loved by her students.
She married Robert C. Wolfe on June 6, 1959. Rosanne served 29 years as a Sunday School teacher and in many other capacities at the Upland United Methodist Church. She attends the Westview Wesleyan Church near Jonesboro. She was a former member and officer of the New Mulberry Home Extension Club, member of the Grant County Reading Association, and member of the Eastbrook Classroom Teachers’ Association. For 16 years, she taught the classroom field experience of the Taylor University Elementary Physical Science classes.
