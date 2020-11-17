Rosanna P. Bloxson, 102 years young, Bluffton, passed away at 6:09 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ossian Health and Rehab. She was born in Mexico, Indiana, on Sunday, October 13, 1918, to Charles E. and Murta Pearl (Chaplin) Resler.
Rosanna graduated from Chili High School in 1937. She worked at General Tire as an inspector for 30 years, retiring in July of 1977. She was a member of Center Chapel First Brethren Church, Ladies Aide, and General Tire Retirees (Wabash). She also volunteered at the Senior Center in Marion. Rosanna enjoyed playing Bingo, as well as baking.
